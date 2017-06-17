Police: Bikers Who Attacked LYFT Driver Arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A group of dirt bikers who were caught on video beating a Lyft driver in March are now in custody, police announced Friday morning.

Police suspect the group of bikers were part of a sideshow on southbound Highway 101 near the Cesar Chavez Street exit.

Video of the indent shows about 10-15 dirt bikers without helmets taking up multiple lanes.

Authorities believe the driver of the white Toyota Corolla bumped one of the bikers.

A black car moved in front of the Toyota Corolla to block him in. This is when the group of bikers swarmed his car.

He suffered several injuries, including a broken leg.

Officers say after an extensive investigation, the following people were arrested and taken to San Francisco County Jail, as all are San Francisco residents:

– Derwayne A. Johnson, 33 years old

– Gabriel Rodriguez, 25 years old

– Jarrell E. Williams Jr., 19 years old

Each man booked faces some if not all of the following charges:

Assault with a deadly weapon

Conspiracy to commit a crime

Assault

Battery

Vandalism

Possession of stolen property

Possession of a controlled substance.

In a statement, CHP descried the investigation process:

The suspects were identified after an extensive investigation where CHP officers reviewed the videos of this incident taken by passing motorists, obtained positive identifications from CHP and San Francisco Police Department officers who previously had contact with these individuals, and followed up on information provided from the public. During service of the search warrants we recovered several firearms, a stolen dirt bike, money, and a small amount of drugs.