Police: Bikers Who Attacked LYFT Driver Arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A group of dirt bikers who were caught on video beating a Lyft driver in March are now in custody, police announced Friday morning.
Police suspect the group of bikers were part of a sideshow on southbound Highway 101 near the Cesar Chavez Street exit.
Video of the indent shows about 10-15 dirt bikers without helmets taking up multiple lanes.
SF CHP Announces the arrests of 3 suspects in brutal beating of motorist. CHP seeking 4th suspect. @kron4news
Authorities believe the driver of the white Toyota Corolla bumped one of the bikers.
A black car moved in front of the Toyota Corolla to block him in. This is when the group of bikers swarmed his car.
He suffered several injuries, including a broken leg.
Officers say after an extensive investigation, the following people were arrested and taken to San Francisco County Jail, as all are San Francisco residents:
– Derwayne A. Johnson, 33 years old
– Gabriel Rodriguez, 25 years old
– Jarrell E. Williams Jr., 19 years old
Each man booked faces some if not all of the following charges:
- Assault with a deadly weapon
- Conspiracy to commit a crime
- Assault
- Battery
- Vandalism
- Possession of stolen property
- Possession of a controlled substance.
