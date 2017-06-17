No Injuries After Boat Lands on I-10

Daphne, AL (WKRG)

It was a early start to the weekend traffic backup on Interstate-10 this morning. Three vehicles collided on I-10 eastbound just past the Daphne exit at about 7 this morning. Officials say a pickup truck towing a boat crashed into a disabled vehicle in the median. That sent the disabled vehicle into the path of a tractor trailer which was also headed eastbound. In the collision, the boat being towed fell of it’s trailer and came to rest on I-10. One of the men transferring the boat said they were moving the boat from Washington State to Miami.

Daphne Police and Daphne Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. It took about an hour and a half to clear the boat and damaged vehicles. No injuries were reported. Daphne Police are still investigating the crash.