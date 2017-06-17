News 5 Wins at State Associated Press Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WKRG) — A big day for the WKRG News team this afternoon in Birmingham.

Picking up several awards at the Alabama Chapter A-P Awards.

WKRG’s Allen Carter, Alison Spann and JB Buinno were in attendence. Allen was awarded for his coverage of last year’s tragic dance studio crash on Old Shell Road as well as sports reporting. Alison was recognized for spot news coverage and feature reporting. JB won two awards for his web center reporting and best series for “Digital Dangers”.

Also picking up hardware were Rose Ann Haven, Alan Sealls for Best Weather Anchor and out Photographer Jason Garcia for the State’s best photojournalist.

We were fortunate to take home SEVEN first place awards.

Best TV Spot News Story: First Place – Allen Carter, “Dance Studio Crash in Mobile” Second Place, Alison Spann, “Saraland Police Officer Shot.” Best News Feature : First Place – Rose Ann Haven and Jason Garcia, “Out of the Darkness” Second Place – Alison Spann, “Officer Shot: “I was Shot for Doing my Job.” Best Specialized Reporter : First Place – J.B. Biunno. Best Series : First Place – J.B. Biunno, “Digital Dangers” Best Weather Anchor : First Place – Alan Sealls, “Tornadoes, Ice Flowers and Bioluminescence” Best Sports Story : First Place – Allen Carter, “MPD Community Basketball Game.” Stan Tarilton Best Photographer : First Place – Jason Garcia, WKRG-TV Second Place – Amber Gerard, WKRG-TV Congratulations to everyone at WKRG for a big showing at the Alabama APME Awards today in Birmingham!