Mayor Stimpson Responds to Jones’ Mayoral Announcement

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Saturday former Mayor of Mobile, Sam Jones held a press conference to announce that he would be running for Mayor this upcoming election.

Mayor Stimpson released the following statement, in response:

I don’t think we should lose sight of the “One Mobile” vision. Our citizens are the real reason for our success. Each day, my administration is committed to making sure every community has an opportunity to share in the momentum. We’ve proven that the greatest level of success is achieved when everyone has a seat at the table. I’m looking forward to a discussion with Mobilians about all the progress we’ve made in my first term and everything we have in store for the future as we seek to become the safest, most business and family friendly city in America by 2020.” – Mayor Sandy Stimpson