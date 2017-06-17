Isolated Storm Damage Reported Southwest Alabama

Fairhope, AL (WKRG)

A lot of rain and storms were reported around the region overnight. Debbie Fagan said she got a rude awakening.

“I woke up hearing a freight train howling wind and our trailer shaking,” said Fagan in an e-mail to News 5. “Then a loud boom trees down roof peeled off deck top gone.” She sent pictures showing some of the damage. Fagan says she lives in a home on Hughes Road in Fairhope. The National Weather Service also reported damage in Clarke County. Several trees and powerlines were down in the Whatley community. In Washington County, trees were reported down in the Frankville Community.

News Five’s Chad Petri will have a complete story on storm damage later today, featured in our evening news casts.