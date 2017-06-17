Escambia County Corrections Officer Dies of Health Issues

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — On Saturday, June 17 an Escambia County Corrections Officer passed away at a local hospital after being transported from his duty site.

According to an emailed press release, “Officer Joe William Heddy, Jr., 63, was an Escambia County Jail staff member assigned to oversee inmates temporarily housed at the Escambia County Road Prison located in Cantonment. He was employed with the county since 2009.”

Escambia County Emergency Communications received a call around 1:13 p.m. asking for assistance for a non-injury related health issue. Respondents arrived to the scene around 1:23 p.m. Officer Heddy was transferred to West Florida Hospital via ground.

County Administrator Jack Brown expresses the county’s grief by saying, “All of us, from the commissioners to our jail staff, were incredibly saddened to learn of Officer Heddy’s passing. He was a respected corrections officer, not only his fellow officers, but also the inmates in his care. Officer Heddy was known as being a dedicated professional – strong, yet kind. He will be greatly missed and our hearts go out to his family.”

As is standard protocol, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has been called to investigate.