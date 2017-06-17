Coast Guard Tows Vessel to Safety near Destin

By Published:
Coast Guard Emblem
Coast Guard Emblem

DESTIN, Florida (WKRG) —  In a press release, the Coast Guard towed a vessel with one person on board near Destin, Fl., Saturday.

According to the email, “Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a call from a person on the beach reporting a vessel light signaling S.O.S., an international code signal of distress, at 5:16 a.m.”

The Coast Guard sent an air crew to locate the vessel.  Once located a boat crew responded to the scene.

“The boat crew arrived on scene at 6:43 a.m. and boarded the vessel. The vessel was not signaling S.O.S. but the owner was unable to restart their engine after the boarding,” said the Coast Guard.

The boat crew towed the vessel to Dewy Destin Marina at 9:38 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s