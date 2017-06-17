BREAKING: US Navy says bodies of sailors found on ship

By Published:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) -The U.S. Navy says the bodies of sailors who went missing in the collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship have been found aboard the stricken destroyer.

The Navy says in a statement that searchers had gained access to the spaces that were damaged during the collision. A total of seven sailors had been missing since Saturday’s crash off Japan’s coast.

The Navy says the remains are being transferred to Naval Hospital Yokosuka where they will be identified. It says the families are being notified and being provided the support they need during “this difficult time.”

The names of the sailors will be released after all notifications are made.

