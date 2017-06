MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — According to the Department of Transportation, an accident that occurred on US Highway 98 at Avenue B in Wilmer earlier today is still causing major back ups in the area.

At last check the back up was 8 miles long.

Drivers contacted News 5 saying that it took them over 20 minutes just to travel 1 mile.

According to Mobile Traffics twitter page, the accident has been cleared.