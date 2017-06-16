UPDATE: London Officials Assume 58 Dead

Update: LONDON (AP) – The Latest on the London high-rise fire (all times local): 3:40 p.m.

London police say 58 people who were in Grenfell Tower are still missing and assumed to be dead.

Police Commander Stuart Cundy said Saturday that this number, which was based on reports from the public, may rise. He says it will take weeks or longer to recover and identify all the dead in the public housing block that was devastated by a fire early Wednesday. He said there may have been people in the tower that police are not aware of, which would add to the death toll. He says the search for remains had been paused because of safety concerns but has resumed.

Emergency workers have reached the top of the 24-story tower. Cundy promised an exhausting investigation into the tragedy. He says “my heart goes out to those affected.”

LONDON (AP) – The Latest on the London fire (all times local): 4:30 a.m. London medics have treated 15 people for smoke inhalation as a major fire burned in west London.

The London Ambulance Service said the 15 were taken to hospitals. Police said earlier they were continuing to evacuate people from the apartment building Wednesday morning.

The fire has burned more than three hours and involved nearly every floor of the 27-story building. The ambulance service in its statement advised people in the area to shut their windows and doors because of the smoke at the scene.

LONDON (AP) Metropolitan Police in London say they’re continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London.

The fire has been burning for more than three hours and stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building. The cause of the fire is not yet known. It’s also not clear whether people are trapped.

Assistant Commissioner Dan Daly says on the London Fire Brigade’s Facebook page that it’s a large and very serious fire. He says firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle the fire. Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters and officers have been called to the scene.

LONDON (AP) – Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. One side of the building appeared to be in flames.

Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the scene early Wednesday morning. The building is the Grenfell Tower in west London.

The Metropolitan Police said two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and cordons were in place. George Clarke, the presenter of “Amazing Spaces,” told Radio 5 Live he was covered in ash even though he was 100 meters (yards) from the scene.

He said he saw people waving flashlights from the top level of the building and saw rescuers “doing an incredible job” trying to get people out.