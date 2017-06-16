Pensacola Police Chief: ‘Historic Low for Overall Crime’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Pensacola Police Department released 2016 crime statistics Friday morning, citing a ‘new historic low for overall crime within city limits for more than 20 years.’

The City of Pensacola had a 10.2-percent decrease in its total crime rate last year, according to the report. In a release from the PPD, the 10.2-percent reduction in the total crime rate is attributed to a 7.6-percent reduction in the violent crime rate, as well as a 10.6-percent reduction in property crime.

Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward said the decrease is all about the police and community partnership.

“For the past seven years, public safety has been my top priority, and I am extremely proud of our police department for this accomplishment,” Mayor Hayward said.

Murder increased 75-percent, from four murders in 2015 to seven murders in 2016. Domestic violence offenses are up five percent, from 457 total offenses in 2015 to 480 offenses in 2016.

There were 22 officers assaulted in 2016. Half of those officers were between the ages of 25-34. Nine of those assaults happened with the type of assignment was a one person vehicle.