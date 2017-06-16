Pensacola Motorcycle Officer Hit by Car at Naomi Jones Procession

By Published: Updated:

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) – A Pensacola Police motorcycle officer suffered injuries after being struck by a car at the Naomi Jones funeral processional. The injured officer is Brad Buddin.
Chaplain Tony Dickie told News 5 the officer received shoulder, leg, and possible neck injuries.  Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood told News 5’s Katrice Nolan the officer was conscious and talking when he was leaving the scene.  The officer is listed in stable condition and is being treated at Sacred Heart Hospital.

Dickie says the officer was on the way to block an intersection when he was hit on North 12 Avenue and East Barrs Street.
News 5 has a crew at the scene of the accident.

The scene is under investigation.  Charges for the driver of the car are pending.

Officer Wood encourages anyone participating in a funeral procession to slow down, and look both ways if you’re in a procession and decide to exit the procession.

