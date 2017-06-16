Mississippi Court Affirms Death Sentence in Gulf Coast Murder

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for a man convicted of strangling his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in the woods.

A majority of justices Thursday rejected an appeal by Timothy Nelson Evans . He was convicted in 2013 for the 2010 slaying of Wenda Holling in Hancock County.

Court records show Evans had previously been romantically involved with Holling but was living in her home as a tenant when he strangled her. Investigators found Evans used Holling’s credit card after her death.

A majority of justices rejected the 10 points Evans raised on appeal, including questions about whether he had properly been found mentally competent to stand trial.

Justice Jim Kitchens disagreed with the majority, saying Evans’ sentence should be reversed because of errors during the trial.

