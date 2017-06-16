Local Leaders Embark for Paris Air Show

As Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson made his way through security at the Mobile Regional Airport on Friday, he stopped to talk to WKRG about why he feels it’s important to attend the Paris Air Show.

“It’s very important for some of these business owners or CEOs. They want to meet the mayor. They want to get a feel for his belief on business and his vision for his community,” Stimpson said.

When asked if Stimpson predicted to return home with any big announcements, he didn’t give many details.

“There’s one item that may be announced. I’m not sure if it is going to be or not. We always like to get to Paris, and there be something exciting to say. I’m not 100% sure that we’ll have that this year, but we’re on standby to talk to anybody who’s interested in starting something in Mobile,” Stimpson said.

According to the show’s website, the Paris Air Show is “still the biggest show of its kind and a must-attend event for all professionals working in aeronautics and space sector.”

With 2,300 international exhibitors and nearly 300 delegations from 100 countries, there will be a lot of opportunities for Stimpson and others from Alabama to build connections.

“You may pick up a lead or meet someone there and make the right connection to bring more jobs to Mobile. So, really it’s about jobs in Mobile and growing our aviation sector,” Stimpson said.