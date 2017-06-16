LIVE Traffic Blog

5:55 A.M.- Alabama Highway Patrol now on the scene of an earlier accident I-10 eastbound just past the 8 Mile Marker (That’s a couple miles before the McDonald Road exit). A car went off into the wood lines with possible non-life-threatening injuries for the driver. A wrecker is headed to the scene and it really doesn’t seem to be affecting traffic too much at this point. We’re looking good though I 10 crossing the Bayway and Causeway, through the tunnels also running smoothly and no problems right now on the Panhandle according to Florida Highway Patrol.

5:35 A.M.- We’ve had an accident occur I-10 eastbound there between the Grand Bay exit and the McDonald exit (that’s between exits four and ten) there through West Mobile. Alabama Highway Patrol and emergency vehicles are headed to the scene. Injuries are possible with this accident so use some caution. You might start to see some delays in that area, again I-10 eastbound. We’re looking good though coming down I-65, no problems on the Bayway or Causeway or through the tunnels and no issues on the Panhandle according to Florida Highway Patrol.

5:10 A.M.- It’s a pretty good-looking start for your Friday morning so far were accidental a free crossing the bay way and Causeway through both tunnels looking good Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents in the Mobile area looking good coming down I-65 one trouble spot in Pensacola West kingsfield Road there County Road 297a just north of Pensacola north of I-10 but no other problems according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Reports from our News 5 Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.