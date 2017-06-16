Gone to the Dogs, News 5 Day of Caring Volunteers Working for ARF Today

Members of the News 5 team are rolling up their sleeves today to help out at ARF, the Animal Rescue Foundation. The News 5 Day of Caring is part of the national “Founders Day of Caring” for our parent company, Nexstar. Employees from all 171 Nexstar stations are volunteering for various causes across the country. They’ve each chosen charitable organizations in their own regions to volunteer based on need.

News 5 team members are spending the day at ARF walking dogs, cleaning out their pens, even cutting the grass and weed eating. News 5 and the Gulf Coast CW are proud to be a part of the annual Nexstar Media Group effort to make a difference in our communities.

We’ll take you inside ARF and show you how they are making a big impact on our area on News 5 and 5, 6 and 10.