Florida Teen charged with fatally stabbing pit bull

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a central Florida teen stabbed his dog to death so he wouldn’t have to take it to a shelter.

19-year-old Joshua Cox was arrested early Thursday morning after Manatee County deputies responded to his brother’s Bradenton home. Deputies reported finding Cox and the 3-year-old pit bull’s body in the backyard.

Cox reportedly told deputies that his parent’s had brought the dog down from North Carolina, but his sister-in-law said the dog couldn’t stay, because it would break their lease. Cox told deputies he stabbed the animal because he didn’t want to take the dog to the pound, and he couldn’t shoot it within “city limits.”

Cox has been charged with animal cruelty and marijuana possession. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

