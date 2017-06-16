Family and Friends Gather to say Farewell to Naomi Jones

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Hundreds of people filled Friendship Baptist Church in Pensacola Friday afternoon to say farewell to Naomi Jones.

Family and friends described her as charismatic and full of energy. Several people wore pink and white in honor of the 12-year-old who loved fictional character “Hello Kitty”.

Jones was found dead in Eight Mile Creek in Pensacola after she was missing for five days.

The man accused of killing her, Robert Howard, is in jail facing 1st-degree murder, kidnapping, and failure to register as a sex offender charges.