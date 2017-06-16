D.A. calls Press Conference in Ke’lei Morris Murder Case

Related Coverage FIRST LOOK: Second Person Arrested for Kelei Morris Murder

Late Friday Afternoon the Mobile County District Attorneys Office called a Monday Afternoon press conference on the Ke’Lei Morris Murder case. Steven Mason and Adam Miller were indicted as co-conspirators in the February 2015 shooting death of Morris.

In papers filed Monday, Defense attorney Arthur Madden contends that both Mason and Miller were at Mobile Infirmary at the time of the murder. Steven Mason was a nurse at Mobile Infirmary and, according to a motion to produce medical records, clocked in at 6:27 pm on February 2nd and clocked out at 7:39 am on February 3rd. Morris was shot around 11:30 pm some 10 miles away from the hospital. The motion also contends that Miller was a patient of Ke’Lei Morris and was admitted to Mobile Infirmary on December 26, 2014 and was discharged on February 4th for treatment of Cystic Fibrosis.

The Motion is requesting:

” 1. All records maintained in the Mobile Infirmary Medical Center’s EPIC record

system, including nursing notes, AcuDose-Rx data, and Hill-Rom tracker

locations for all the February 2-3, 2015 night shift.

2. All records maintained in the Mobile Infirmary Medical Center’s EPIC record

system reflecting the care given Adam Miller, W/M, d.o.b. 12/18/1990 MRNE

248453 for the period from his admission of December 26, 2014 to his discharge

on February 4, 2015″

WKRG News 5 will be at the press conference and will bring you updates as they occur on WKRG.com and the WKRG Facebook Fanpage.