Alabama Man Accused of Supporting Terrorism

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WZDX) – A Huntsville man is charged with Providing Support for an Act of Terrorism, a state felony charge.

Police say it was a tip from a citizen that led to his arrest.

While the tip came months ago, the arrest came today.

Aziz Sayed, 22, was stopped and taken into custody near Church Street and Clinton Avenue Thursday afternoon. The Huntsville Police Department has been working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in a joint investigation in this case.

Representatives from the District Attorney’s office as well as the sheriff’s office also attended a press conference while a raid on Sayed’s home was unfolding.

Police spent about four hours serving a search warrant at a unit at Twickenham Apartments where police believe Sayed had been staying. — We are still working to find out what evidence, if any, has been taken from the apartment.

We’re told that with the arrest, “a threat was mitigated today” in North Alabama, though few details were given.

“This arrest eliminates any threat to Huntsville or citizens of Madison County,” Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning said. “Also, this would include Redstone Arsenal, who has also been associated with this case.”

HPD’s public information officer said he hoped the details given during the press conference would squash any rumors floating around and address concerns of residents of Twickenham Apartments.

HPD Chief Mark McMurray said he wants Huntsvillians to know the overall threat of terrorism here is real.

He also said he is thankful for the original tipster, and for the person who relayed the tip to authorities.

“It was a tip that something wasn’t right. That went to another person who called police,” Chief McMurray explained. “Luckily, we have this joint relationship with the federal government, and we all work these situations together to an end. This was a successful end, because it was concluded before it got out of hand.”