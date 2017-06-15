Waterspout Captured Over Mobile Bay

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An early morning weather system resulted in the formation of a waterspout over Mobile Bay Thursday morning.

Pictures and videos were shared on social media of the waterspout in Mobile Bay near Mullet Point in the Barnwell community. Celie Tobias captured incredible video of the waterspout forming, touching down, and then dissolving back into the clouds.

The waterspout formed just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Storms are expected to linger on the Gulf Coast for the next few days before the weather clears up.

Watch News 5 at 9:00 and Noon for the latest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s