Waterspout Captured Over Mobile Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An early morning weather system resulted in the formation of a waterspout over Mobile Bay Thursday morning.

Pictures and videos were shared on social media of the waterspout in Mobile Bay near Mullet Point in the Barnwell community. Celie Tobias captured incredible video of the waterspout forming, touching down, and then dissolving back into the clouds.

The waterspout formed just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Storms are expected to linger on the Gulf Coast for the next few days before the weather clears up.

