A man robbed the SunTrust bank on North Davis Highway Thursday afternoon. The hunt is on for the robber.

Police say the suspect went into the bank around 12:40 p.m. and gave the teller a note stating this was a robbery. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say a getaway driver was waiting for him in a light gray or blue SUV. The duo quickly left the scene and headed east on Burgess Road.

