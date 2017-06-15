Search Efforts Continue for Missing Boaters

By Published:

Mobile, AL- Crews renewed their search Tuesday morning at 5:30 a.m. for a father and son who fell overboard from their boat Wednesday afternoon.

82-year-old Leo Scott and 52-year-old Frederick Scot were traveling on the Spanish River which is just east of the Mobile River and the Cochrane Causeway.

The two men are missing and are presumed dead.

According to a relative on board the boat, the two fell in the water when a boat they were towing capsized.

The relative tried and failed to rescue the men. Crews searched late into the night for the men’s bodies.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s