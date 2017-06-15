Search Efforts Continue for Missing Boaters

Mobile, AL- Crews renewed their search Tuesday morning at 5:30 a.m. for a father and son who fell overboard from their boat Wednesday afternoon.

82-year-old Leo Scott and 52-year-old Frederick Scot were traveling on the Spanish River which is just east of the Mobile River and the Cochrane Causeway.

The two men are missing and are presumed dead.

According to a relative on board the boat, the two fell in the water when a boat they were towing capsized.

The relative tried and failed to rescue the men. Crews searched late into the night for the men’s bodies.