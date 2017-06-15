Report: Heavyweight Champ Deontay Wilder Arrested on Marijuana Possession

By Published:
Deontay Wilder retains his WBC Heavyweight title belt. Courtesy Deontaywilder.com

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Heavyweight champion of the world Deontay Wilder was arrested in Tuscaloosa Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to a report from the Tuscaloosa News.

Wilder was arrested after officers pulled him over for a traffic stop, because of a window tint violation, when a small amount of marijuana was found inside the car. Wilder is charged with possession of marijuana second-degree.

Wilder’s attorney Paul Patterson told the Tuscaloosa News that the marijuana did not belong to Wilder and that someone else had used his vehicle while he was out of town.

Wilder was never booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on the misdemeanor charge, but instead, bonded out at the Tuscaloosa Police Headquarters.

Wilder currently does not have a fight scheduled but is expected to defend his title against an opponent in the coming months. Wilder has never lost a professional fight with an incredible 38-0 record and 37 KOs.

It is unknown when Wilder will appear in court for his marijuana possession arrest.

