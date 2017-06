Mobile, AL- The location for the funeral of 12-year-old Naomi Jones has changed.

The funeral will now be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church located on West Long Street in Pensacola.

The services will begin at noon on Friday. The public is invited to attend. Naomi Jones disappeared on May 31.

Her body was found five days later in Eight Mile Creek. Robert Howard, a registered sex offender, is charged with murder and kidnapping for her death.