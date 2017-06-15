Naomi Jones’ Father Arrested, Released

The father of a Pensacola girl found murdered last week has been arrested on a drug charge.

Robert Jones, 32, was arrested by Escambia County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday for drug possession and a traffic violation. He was released the next day, according to jail records.

Robert Jones is the father of 12 year old Naomi Jones. Naomi disappeared from her home on May 31. Her body was found in Eight Mile Creek, which is about four miles from the Aspen Village Apartments were she lived with her mother.

Robert Howard, 38, a registered sex offender from East Brewton, Alabama, is charged with murder and kidnapping in Naomi’s death. Howard frequently visited his girlfriend who lived at the same apartment complex as Naomi.

Robert Jones’ court date is scheduled for July 6.