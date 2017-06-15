Man Arrested After Attempting to Sell Pot-Infused Cereal Treats

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Due to citizen complaints in coastal Mississippi, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old man for attempting to sell marijuana-infused cereal treats to juveniles.

Deshea Johnson was arrested Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. after witnesses told authorities that they saw a drug deal at the Lake Mars boat ramp in the Gulf Park Estates.

Deputies say Johnson attempted to sell the cereal treats to three juveniles. When Johnson was arrested, deputies seized 16 plastic bags with the marijuana-infused treats.

Johnson was booked into the Jackson County Adult Detention Center and charged with a controlled substance with intent to distribute. His bond is currently set at $5,000.

“We want parents to know this stuff is making the rounds and they need to be aware of it,” said Sheriff Mike Ezell in a press release.

Along with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (SMMET) assisted in the arrest.