LIVE Traffic Blog

6:10 A.M.-If your schedule takes you out on the roadways this morning and specifically crossing the Bayway and Causeway, things are running smoothly and have been so far this morning. Accident and delay free both directions as traffic volume has really picked up headed towards Mobile. Still moving along smoothly through both tunnels and Mobile Police and Highway Patrol still reporting no accidents in Mobile. Pensacola Police on scene of an accident at 7th at Cervantes in the downtown area. Wreckers are on the scene trying to get that taken care of.

Reports from our News 5 Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.