Klaas Kids Aims to Educate Parents About Social Media

PENSACOLA, Fl (WKRG) — Naomi Jones’ death has an organization devoted to missing children trying to teach parents about social media. Police say Naomi was communicating on social media with the man now accused of killing her.

Klaas Kids, in partnership with Gulf Coast Media Solutions, hosted an event Thursday to teach parents how to monitor social media in hopes of preventing a future tragedy.

The concept has been in the works for about a year, but after everything that’s happened with Naomi Jones, organizers felt it was time to stop talking and act.

A room full of people playing on their smartphones sounds like a teacher’s nightmare. Thursday night, it was a dream come true for Juli Campbell. She taught a group of parents about different social media apps, and how to monitor what your child is doing on them.

“There are so many parents who don’t understand what their kids are doing,” Campbell explained. “‘Oh my kid has Instagram!’ or ‘My kid has Snapchat’ but they don’t know how to use it, they don’t know how to access the information.”

Learning about different smartphone apps, and how predators can use them was also a focus of the class. Some parents even admitted they thought they were logged in, but realized quickly they were out of the loop.

“There were a couple of wow moments that I thought I was in the loop,” said Sallie Franz, a mother who attended the class. “But, she really brought out some things that made me take pause and say OK!”

Organizers have talked about hosting this class for nearly a year but after Naomi Jones’ homicide, they realized this information could help protect a child from harm.

“This has hit home,” Campbell said. “This is somebody that you knew, this is somebody that you love, somebody you have grown to love…and we have to educate ourselves.”

Classes will be happening Thursdays at 5:30 at Gulf Coast Media Solutions next to the Bike Shop. For more information, you can click here.