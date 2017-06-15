Fire Rips through Home in Theodore

A home in Theodore was heavily damaged Thursday evening as fire ripped through the home.

It happened around 7:30 on Gamepoint Drive in the Hunters Cove subdivision.

“It was a whole bunch of black smoke and as it progressed the flames just started being engulfed and it just got worse and worse,” said Thosa London, who lives in the neighborhood.

People stood outside of their home watching as firefighters battled the blaze. When they arrived it was already fully involved.

“Our firefighters went ahead and took an aggressive attack and extinguished the fire. It took a little work but we managed to get it out,” said Tommy B. Smith, Mobile Fire Rescue District Chief.

One person was in the home when the fire started but was able to make it out with only minor injuries

It appears the fire started in the kitchen, but the exact cause is under investigation.