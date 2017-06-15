Emmitt Smith in Mobile to help Sherman Williams’ charity

Emmitt Smith, “ The life I have, the life Sherman has, we both have a lot of wisdom. And that wisdom shouldn’t go in the ground with us. That wisdom should be shared while we’re here.”

Sherman Williams has experienced the highest of highs, winning football championships in high school, college and the NFL. But then his life took a turn, as Williams spent more than a decade in jail. Now though he’s on a mission to make sure kids in his hometown don’t make the same mistakes.

Phil Savage, Senior Bowl Executive Director, “We’re very proud of him in terms of how he turned his life around. He’s come back home and tried to make a difference in his hometown and we wanted to respect and honor that for him.”

Phil Savage and the Senior Bowl donated more than $14,000 to the Palmer Williams group, where Sherman along with former Alabama star David Palmer hope to help disadvantaged youth.

Savage, “They were in need of fencing, scoreboard, some elements like goalposts that they really needed for theirpractices and their games.”

Pensacola native, and former Dallas Cowboys teammate Emmitt Smith was also on hand Thursday night to support the cause.

Smith. “Life is about life lessons, learning through the peaks and learning through the valleys. I think the valleysprovide the greatest lessons of life.

Sherman has picked up and moved forward and he’s moved forward in a positive way. And at the end of the day that’s what life is all about.”

It’s all about the journey, as Sherman Williams’ life story continues with his next chapter all about giving back.