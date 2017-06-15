Congress Seeks Normalcy, Heads Back to Work after Shooting

Associated Press Published:

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – The business of the House is resuming a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball game.

The attack critically wounded House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and also injured Capitol police officers, and a current and former congressional aide. The assailant had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP – and was shot by police and later died.

Votes were canceled in the House on Wednesday, but on Thursday they were taking place.

Scalise had been fielding balls at second base when he was shot and then dragged himself away from the infield in a trail of blood. The shooter was identified as James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old home inspector from Illinois.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s