Brother-In-Law Jailed for Murder in Bay Minette Shooting

BAY MINETTE, AL (WKRG) — For the first time in five years, Bay Minette police are investigating a murder. “It’s been quite a few years.” says Corporal Robert Gates, “and it hasn’t been long enough.”

Tuesday night in a neighborhood dotted with churches, an argument between two brothers-in-law ends with gunfire and with Cory Shoemore dead.

“We understand that these two were brother-in-laws and they got into a verbal altercation over Facebook Messenger,” says Gates.

Kaleem Reed is charged with his murder and now two family’s are left to put the pieces back together.

“It was just an unfortunate thing that just happened all of a sudden and we as a family, on both sides, just stepping back and let the investigators and police do their thing.” Constance Williams is the aunt to both men. She says both families met Wednesday morning to begin the healing process. “We are a praying family and asking for the prayers for both families. We are just trusting in God that he is in control. He has all the control and just, it’s both families that have a loss.”

The investigation continues but Gates says there is a lesson here that everyone needs to be aware of. “If you are getting into a situation like that, walk away. Walk away because now we have two families that are grieving the loss of the family member by another family member.”

The last murder in Bay Minette was a drug-related shooting in March of 2012. Reed remains in the Baldwin County Jail tonight on a 100 thousand dollar bond.