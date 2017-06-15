BREAKING: Father’s Body Recovered from River After Boating Accident

J.B. BIUNNO By , and Published:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Crews have recovered the body of an 82-year-old father who presumably drowned with his son in a boating accident on Spanish River.

The body of Leo Scott was found and recovered by rescue crews Thursday morning.  The search for the son, 52-year-old Frederick Scott, has been suspended temporarily due to severe weather. News 5 is told once the rain clears, the search for Frederick will resume, though he is presumed dead.

The father and son fell overboard on their boat just east of the Mobile River and the Cochrane Causeway on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a relative on board the boat, the two fell in the water when a boat they were towing capsized.

The relative tried and failed to rescue the men. Crews searched late into the night for the men’s bodies.

