BREAKING NEWS:

Reports are coming in that a blimp has caught fire and crashed at the U.S. Open in Hartford, Wisconsin.

Twitter video shows the blimp engulfed in black smoke and descending downward. Witnesses say they saw people parachuting out of the blimp as it was crashing.

This is a developing story… more on News 5 at Noon…

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017