Alabama Student Travels to All 50 States, To Mow Lawns

(CNN) Rodney Smith flew all the way from Alabama to Alaska, to mow a yard. Rodney does a lot of mowing and a lot of traveling to cut grass.

Up until now, he’s been to every state except Alaska and Hawaii, “It’s a very beautiful place but it takes a long time to get here,” said Smith. Why all the cross-country grass mowing? A video on his website explains his motivation. In it Smith says, “I’m from the island of Bermuda. on Bermuda, everybody is friendly, you know they give back when they can and that’s what drives me to help people.”

Rodney is now a graduate student in Hunstville, Alabama. Two years ago, he began a mission with a lawn mower to give back, “back in 2015 I saw an elderly man outside cutting his grass, and it looked like he was struggling, and from that day I decided I wanted to cut grass free for the elderly, disabled, single-parent mothers and veterans.” That single act of kindness grew faster than grass in the sunshine. Rodney started a non-profit organization called “raising men lawn care service”.

“We have kids nationwide that are taking part in this,” he says the kids cut grass to help those who need a hand “you know, at first some kids come to the program because their parents want them to, but once they start they’re calling us saying they want to make a difference in their community, and that’s a beautiful thing to see. They’d rather be outside cutting grass instead of playing video games”

Raising men lawn care service has opened 8 chapters across the country and 120 kids have joined. When kids mow 50 yards, they get a visit from Rodney and their family gets a new lawnmower, free.

Vonda Roark-Martinez and her husband Andrew are disabled veterans. A Facebook friend in the lower 48 told Vonda that Rodney was looking for a yard to cut in Alaska to help complete his trip, “so I posted on his Facebook page and someone contacted me and this all happened on Monday and then Tuesday he was here, he arrived. You have one young man who has struck out and really started this process to bring others into it and build from there. I think it’s really great.”

Smith is already headed to Hawaii for the final 50th state.