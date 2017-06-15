After 4 Arrests, Still No Murder Charge After Man Found Dead Inside Home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department arrested a fourth person in connection to the death of James Hipp, who was found dead inside his home a month ago.

46-year-old Olandis Hale, also known as ‘Shortdog’, was taken into custody Thursday morning after he was listed as a person of interest in the Hipp homicide investigation. Hale was booked into Mobile Metro Jail and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

Hale is the fourth person taken into custody by Mobile Police. Shortly after Hipps’s body was discovered, Richard Campbell and Leonard Robinson were taken into custody for being in possession of Hipp’s property, but neither suspect was charged with murder.

Just over a week later, Mobile Police arrested Michael Steele and said he was a person of interest in the case, but at last check, was only charged with fraudulent debit card use and driving without insurance.

Hipp’s body was discovered inside his home in the 4000 block of Airport Blvd. in Mobile. Officers said his body was found ‘badly decomposed’ and his death was ruled officially ruled a homicide.