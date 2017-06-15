A push to support college aid vetoed by Florida Governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Rick Scott is scuttling an effort to give college students extra help.

Scott on Wednesday vetoed an overhaul of the state’s higher education system that is a top priority for Senate President Joe Negron. The bill (SB 374) would require the state to cover 100 percent of tuition costs for top performing high school students who attend a state university or college.

Florida used to pay 100 percent of tuition for those eligible for the top Bright Futures scholarship, but it was scaled back during the Great Recession Scott in his veto letter argues that the state budget he signed increases Bright Futures awards for the coming school year, but that change isn’t permanent. He said he vetoed the bill because he argued it would place too many restrictions on the state’s 28 colleges.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)