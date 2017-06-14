Live Traffic Blog

6:35 UPDATE: We’ve had two separate accidents coming down I-65 to begin your Wednesday morning there near Government Street. The first was a white vehicle that left the roadway off to the right hand side of the roadway — that’s not affecting traffic. The second about 100 yards down was in an accident possibly involving an officer blocking the left hand lane there and that is causing some delays. A wrecker is on the scene. They’re trying to get this cleared but until they do expect delays coming down I-65 with the left-hand lane blocked. Still moving along nicely on the bay-way and Causeway. In Pensacola and new accident Highway 98 Kaiser Lane that involves Road blockage and also I-10 Westbound there around the 21 mile marker with the westbound lanes blocked.

6:10 UPDATE: We’ve got two separate accidents right now I-65 southbound just south of Government Street. The first one was a white vehicle that spun off in the right hand side of the roadway. It’s not blocking traffic, but this new one is blocking the left hand lane about a hundred yards down from the earlier accident. So, expect delays coming down I-65 around Government Street. No problems on I-65 and I-10 looking good over the Bayway and Causeway and in Pensacola still some delays from an earlier accident Barrancas Avenue at South Old Corry Field Road with the roadway being blocked.