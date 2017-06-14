Former Pace Firefighter Convicted of Child Sex Charges Involving 3 Year Old

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Danny Ray Murphy was convicted on all counts Wednesday, which included conspiracy, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving a minor under age 12.

The 37 year old of Milton was a former firefighter and EMT.

The trial, held in U.S. District Court in Pensacola, lasted three days. The jury was presented three months worth of online conversation between Murphy and another person.

The conversations included pictures and videos of sex acts involving a 3-year-old child.

There was also evidence linking the conversations to Murphy and evidence from the cell phone regarding sexually assaulting the three-year-old.

A mother in the Pensacola area said cases like these prompt conversations with her two teenage daughters about who could be using the social media apps they use as well.

“Spread that to our children,” Sherry Leroy said upon learning some of the details of this case. “Educate our children and be aware of what they’re doing and the apps they’re using because just sheer ignorance can lead to a dangerous situation.”

Murphy now faces a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 20 years for the conspiracy and receipt charges, as well as a maximum 20 years for the possession charges. He’ll be sentenced on August 31st at 1 p.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Pensacola.