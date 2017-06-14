Former Mobile Christian star takes road trip to Arizona to start new chapter of football career

Robby Baker: I know a thing or two about road trips, specifically on the I-10. I just made the trip from Arizona to Alabama myself.

It was an emotional afternoon at Mobile Christian as football star Troy Young departed on the same road trip although in the opposite direction, from Alabama to Arizona as he begins the next chapter of his life both on and off the field at the University of Arizona.

“It’s the start of new beginnings,” said Troy Young.

It’s a fresh start all the way across the country for Troy Young who is no stranger to adversity. At the age of seven, Troy witnessed the murder of his mother in her Pritchard home and as he embarks on this new journey, his family will be on his mind.

Troy: “I’m going far away from my family but I’m going to have to come back and visit. When I come back and visit I’m going to make it special. And going out there, I’m going to keep in touch with them I’ll have to.”

Troy has persevered through the darkest of times thanks to people like Mobile Christian football coach Ronnie Cottrell, who’ll be making the drive to Arizona with Troy.

“Coach Cottrell is a father figure to me. And him going to Arizona with me is something special.”

Coach Ronnie Cottrell, “We want to go out there and get him settled. It’s a new chapter of his life and I was glad to be able to do it for him.”

Over 1,500 miles will soon separate Troy from his Mobile home, which filled Wednesday afternoon with emotional goodbyes.

“It’s going to be hard, I know granny is having a tough time letting him loose today.”

Yolanda Young, Troy’s grandmother, “The tears have actually been going on since Arizona, when he was admitted to Arizona initially. The tears were there. But it was tears of joy.”

New school, new teammates and a new state to call home, a lot is about to change for Troy, but some things never change.

“Don’t forget about granny, because she’s there for you. If you miss me, I’ll be there for you.”