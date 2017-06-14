Deputies: Two Men Drugged, Raped Woman

A Santa Rosa County woman believes she was drugged and raped by two men. Now those two men are in jail. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Department.

“36-year old Ricardo Sanchez-Alvarez of 85 Hackberry Way in Santa Rosa Beach and 33-year old Tamer Duman of 280 Vining’s Way in Destin are charged with Sexual Battery When the Victim is Physically Helpless to Resist. The victim says they provided her with a glass of wine and two mixed drinks during the night of November 22nd, 2015. She later woke up face down, nauseous, and vomiting in a Destin hotel room. She says she felt like she was in a fog and was bruised and sore. She went to Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast to have a sexual battery kit completed. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained a video from the hotel the night of the incident that shows the two men leading the victim by her hands through the lobby as she stumbles and sways. The victim said she had never been in a romantic or sexual relationship with either defendant and did not give consent for any sexual act or agree to knowingly go to a hotel.”