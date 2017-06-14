Deputies Seize $1 Million in “Meth Lollipops”

Spring, TX (CNN)

Investigators in Texas have seized one million dollars of meth, in kid-friendly packaging. The drug is designed in kid friendly shapes even featuring popular star wars characters and flowers. They may look like tasty treats but investigators say they are dangerous. The so-called candy is highly dangerous and addictive.

“It affects our entire community when somebody is targeting children like this,” says Lt. Ruben Diaz with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives arrested Evonne Mick and David Salinas after they allegedly tried to take the drugs from a home in Spring. Detectives seized about 1 million dollars in meth they say each of these lollipops can go for twenty to forty bucks. “They put so many narcotics inside the vehicle they were trying to flee in, they couldn’t even close the back hatch to their vehicle,” says Diaz

Investigators believe the meth was being manufactured at the home, but there’s no telling how far it was supposed to be distributed. If they were not sold directly to a child, what if these lollipops were dropped anywhere in the neighborhood? A child would see it and think it’s regular candy,” says Diaz