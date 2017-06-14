Congressman Under Fire: Local Congress Members on Rep. Baseball Team

Several Gulf Coast representatives are members of the Republican baseball team fired on Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C. Among them Representative Mo Brooks (R) Alabama, who used his belt as a tourniquet on a shooting victim.

Other Gulf Coast representatives are on the team roster, but it’s unclear if they were actually at the practice where the shooting happened. Matt Gaetz, the Republican congressman from Northwest Florida is also on the team roster. His office tells News 5 he was not at the Practice. South Mississippi’s Republican congressman Steve Palazzo is also on the team.

Mo Brooks Steven Palazzo Matt Gaetz Gary Palmer

Alabama team members:

Mo Brooks

Gary Palmer

Florida:

Ron Desantis

Matt Gaetz

Thomas Rooney

Dennis Ross

Mississippi:

Trent Kelly

Steve Palazzo

