Congressman Under Fire: Local Congress Members on Rep. Baseball Team

Several Gulf Coast representatives are members of the Republican baseball team fired on Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C. Among them Representative Mo Brooks (R) Alabama, who used his belt as a tourniquet on a shooting victim.
Other Gulf Coast representatives are on the team roster, but it’s unclear if they were actually at the practice where the shooting happened. Matt Gaetz, the Republican congressman from Northwest Florida is also on the team roster. His office tells News 5 he was not at the Practice. South Mississippi’s Republican congressman Steve Palazzo is also on the team.
Local Congress Members on Republican Baseball Team
Alabama team members:
Mo Brooks
Gary Palmer
Florida:
Ron Desantis
Matt Gaetz
Thomas Rooney
Dennis Ross
Mississippi:
Trent Kelly
Steve Palazzo
