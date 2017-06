MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Several local agencies are responding to the Mobile River Delta where two people are missing after a boat capsized in the water.

Crews from Mobile Fire Rescue, Alabama Marine Police, and Daphne Search and Rescue are working the scene in downtown Mobile and the Causeway.

Fire officials say two people fell overboard and never resurfaced after a boat capsized.

