BREAKING: Travis Air Force Base on Lockdown Due to Security Threat

Travis Air Force Base is currently responding to a “real world security incident,” officials posted on the base’s Facebook page.

Those on the base are being told to lock doors and windows, according to the base’s official Twitter account.

The public is being asked to stay away from the base to ensure emergency responders can respond accordingly.

The base’s main gate is closed, according to Fairfield police.

The Air Force Base planned to simulate a “security incident” on base on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the base’s official Facebook account posted that “the current security incident is not associated with the scheduled base exercise.”

No other details have been released.