Breaking News: Federal Red Snapper Recreational Season Extended

News 5 has confirmed that the Gulf State Fisheries Directors and the Department of Commerce have agreed to extend the federal Red Snapper Recreational season through Labor Day.

The official announcement is expected later today.

The extension will allow recreational Red Snapper fishing on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through September 4th, Labor Day.

It could take effect as early as this weekend and would include July 3 and 4.

This is a developing story.Tune in to News 5 This Morning for updates with Chad Petri, who is live from Dauphin Island. Check back for updates and be sure to follow WKRG on FaceBook.