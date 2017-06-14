Alabama Congressman Renders First Aid In Alexandria Shooting

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks told a Mobile radio host that he helped render first aid this morning in a shooting that wounded four people in Alexandria, Virginia.

Among the wounded is Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise.

Rep. Brooks told FM Talk 106.5’s Sean Sullivan that he used his belt as a tourniquet on one of the victims, a staffer.

Several members of Congress and their aides were at a ballfield in Alexandria, Virginia this morning practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game that pits Democrats versus Republicans.

Witnesses say as many as 50 shots were fired.

Alexandria PD confirms one arrest has been made.