Additional victims discovered on cell phone of man arrested for video voyeurism

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say they’ve discovered videotapes of at least 18 additional victims on the cell phone of a man arrested and accused of recording up women’s skirts in public.

Michael Dodson, 25, was originally arrested May 31 and charged with four counts of video voyeurism. Police say Dodson used his cell phone’s camera to record videos underneath various unsuspecting women’s dresses in retail and convenience stores across town.

On May 21, two women contacted police after witnessing Dodson attempting to point and record up their dresses while at the Ross Dress for Less at Cordova Mall. Upon arrest, police discovered Dodson had taken 26 videos between May 7 and May 21, all targeting adult women wearing dresses or shorts.

So far, only four victims have been identified.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect and believes he may have tried to videotape underneath their clothes is asked to contact Detective Chad Willhite at 850-435-1972 or Detective Shannan Briarton at 850-435-1978.