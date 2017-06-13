UPDATE: Help MPD Identify Circle K Robber

Update: Help MPD identify the Circle K robber shown in the video attached. On Friday, June 9, 2017 at approximately 1:09 a.m., he robbed the Circle K located at 8130 Cottage Hill Road. Anyone with information is asked to call 208-7211.

— Original Story —

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police are investigating after a gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning.

According to a release from Mobile Police, the clerk at the gas station told officers that a man came into the store armed with a handgun and demanded that he open the cash register. After removing the money from the register, the suspect fled the scene.

The armed robbery occurred at the Circle K on Cottage Hill Road near the intersection of Leroy Stevens Road. It occurred at 1 a.m. on Friday.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case and Mobile Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

If you have any information about the robbery, please contact Mobile Police at 251-208-1700.